In the Community: N’LYTE Album Release Party

44News This Morning is going Inside the Community with local Christian rapper Curtis Hardy aka N’LYTE.

His latest album — “That Boy” is set to be released on April 20th. He says the album is a very emotionally deep album that shares some issues and feelings he has never discussed in public. He says it includes some of the traditional lyricism as well as a couple of “silly” tracks for fun.

N’LYTE will host an album release party on Friday, April 20th at North Park Wesleyan Church on North First Avenue. It is from 6PM-9PM.

Just about everyone featured on the album will be there performing including Mystery Known, L-DUBS, SOE, Jasmine Batts, Bryan Parnell, Toney Dabney, Brookelle Bailey and Kristin ‘Matthews’ Bass,as well as the legendary DJ Flex. It is hosted by Gretchen Gretchin Irons of News44 and “The Best Day Ever” with the outstanding local dance crew from Tri-State Glitter and Shelby Coates of the Morning Show on CBS44 will also be making a special appearance. Sean Hagan from Pursuit Youth Ministries will also be there.

The albums will be sold for $10, and all proceeds will go to help feed our communities of Jimtown (Jacobsville) and Parkside area.

For more details on the album release party click here.

