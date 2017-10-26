In the Community: National Pumpkin Day with Culver’s

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community to celebrate National Pumpkin Day with Culver’s in Owensboro.

Culver’s is celebrating National Pumpkin Day with several new treats — pumpkin spice shake, salted caramel pumpkin concrete mixer, gingerbread pumpkin concrete mixer and pumpkin pecan fresh frozen custard.

And here are a few fun facts about pumpkins:

– Every continent grows pumpkins except for Antarctica.

– Each year the U.S produces more than 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins.

– There are over 40 different types of pumpkins that range in different colors.

– Pumpkins are considered fruits.

Comments

comments