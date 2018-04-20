In the Community: National Pet ID Week

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Pet Supplies Plus in Mount Vernon for National Pet ID Week (April 15-21).

As the weather starts to warm up, more pets are outdoors. There are several precautions to take to make sure beloved pets don’t go missing.

Options to consider include leashes, collars and microchipping. According to Pet Supplies Plus microchipped pets are 2.5 times more likely to be returned home if they go missing.

Click here for adoption information Zip from The Cattle Dog Rescue.

