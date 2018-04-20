44News | Evansville, IN

In the Community: National Pet ID Week

In the Community: National Pet ID Week

April 20th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Pet Supplies Plus in Mount Vernon for National Pet ID Week (April 15-21).

As the weather starts to warm up, more pets are outdoors. There are several precautions to take to make sure beloved pets don’t go missing.

Options to consider include leashes, collars and microchipping. According to Pet Supplies Plus microchipped pets are 2.5 times more likely to be returned home if they go missing.

Click here for adoption information Zip from The Cattle Dog Rescue.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.