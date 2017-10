Tuesday is National Pasta Day. And 44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Olive Garden to talk pasta pairings.

Olive Garden is famous for its pasta bowls with over 100 combinations.

From now until November 19, Olive Garden will offer pasta lovers unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked bread sticks.

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates checks out the best options.

