Community Mural by Owensboro Museum of Fine Art on Display

A Community Mural organized by the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art was installed on August 27th.

Members of Owensboro community were invited by the art museum to help paint the mural.

The design concept for the mural is a celebration of Owensboro from its beginnings as a small riverboat town in the early 1800’s to the early 21st century when it became an All American City. Painting sessions were scheduled in the museum’s ARTLAND Children’s Studio where instruction was offered free to the public and open to ages 6 and up.

Visitors who took part were given 8”x 8” squares of the mural to paint with the guidance of the museum’s education staff. When all sections of the mural were completed, they were assembled to create the 12’ x 5’ finished work of art.

Bo Wachendorf, Art Project Manager at the Kroger Company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, is responsible for facilitating the program and has partnered with more than 45 arts organizations, museums and consultants to find local artists from Alaska to Alabama.

“For this mural, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art was selected because of their proven ability to facilitate an original piece of art that engages the Owensboro community in its creation” said Wachendorf.

Admission to the museum is free, although voluntary donations are requested of $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children.

