In the Community: Mommy and Moosa Movement

44News This Morning goes In the Community with the Mommy and Moosa Movement.

The Mommy and Moosa Movement is a movement that encourages a healthy lifestyle, by securing a positive future through family togetherness.

It is hosting a community event called “A TIME OF TOGETHERNESS” on May 26th from 5pm-8pm. It is at the Metro Sports Center at 5820 Metro Centre Drive Evansville, IN 47715.

Organizer and founder Mary Drain says this event will cover topics such as LOVE, COMMUNICATION, TOGETHERNESS, ART AND FINANCE. There will be games, food. raffles, music, and a family dance off with characters Chase from Paw Patrol, Elmo and Doc McStuffins.

Tickets are $25 per family. They are on sale now at www.MommyandMoosamovement.com.

Comments

comments