In the Community: MHA Annual Symposium

44News at Noon goes Inside the Community with the Executive Director of Mental Heath America Emily Reidford for details on an upcoming symposium.

The MHA Annual Symposium is Thursday November 9th at 7pm at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road in Evansville.

Kevin Hines is the keynote speaker of this event. Hines survived a suicide attempt at age 19 by jumping off the Golden Gate bBidge. He came to Evansville in 2014 to share his story of survival and hope. This year, he will share with the audience how he lives his life mentally well and what you can do for yourself or for a loved one to stay well.

Tickets are $10 general admission or $5 for seniors and students.

To register click here.

