In the Community: Memorial Community Development Corp.

44News This Morning goes Inside the community for details about several upcoming events organized by the Memorial Community Development Corporation in Evansville.

Rev. Adrian Brooks is the Executive Director of the organization.

He explains the basis of the agency and its events scheduled for Tuesday – Thursday.

Brooks also says a recent Mayor’s Townhall that addressed the topic of housing at Lincoln Gardens altered a few of this weeks events.

For more information or to register call 812-423-2500.

