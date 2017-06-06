Home Indiana Evansville Community Members Gather for Update on IU Medical School Campus June 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The IU medical school campus is still under construction in Evansville. At a Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, IU staff members gave an update on the construction and a taste of what the project will look like when completed.

Community members and medical school officials gather for an update on the IU medical school campus. The building is going up in downtown Evansville. IU Trustee Pat Shoulders dropped a big announcement, a plaza greenspace with water fountains.

Shoulders said, “We are going to dedicate this greenspace to and you will see number one is labeled ‘interactive water feature’ that will be dancing computerized water and why does that work?”

Shoulders explained his reasoning for the plaza and the fountains to the room of Rotary Club officials with humorous reasoning, saying “because right before those students go up to the top floor and carve up dead bodies by god they need to see children.”

Shoulders and other IU officials say they hope the green area around the campus will draw families to the downtown area for leisure. Officials also discussed how parking will work and they say figuring that situation out is an ongoing process. He said the plaza will be a large investment for downtown.

“I’m proud to announce that the greenspace there will be a one million dollar development. I’m only a percent of that but it will be a one million dollar development there are opportunities in here,” Shoulders said.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 2018.

Comments

comments