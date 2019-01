On January 9th, Mayor Winnecke took steps to run for a 3rd term as Mayor for the city of Evansville.

He joined us in studio to discuss the changes that voters will see over the next four years as well as the upgrades being made to the Evansville Wastewater Treatment facility.

Mayor Winnecke also encouraged citizens to interact with city government by attending the traveling city hall meetings. The dates of the meetings can be seen by clicking here.

