In the Community: March on Evansville

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the Children’s March on Evansville. It is taking place on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 2PM at the Four Freedoms Monument.

Organizers say the march and art exhibition are intended to be a celebration – of love – of children – of diversity. The purpose of the march is to encourage every single person to be a voice for their neighbor, child, sibling, parent, friend or stranger to instill the values of love and inclusion to our community’s future leaders.

The rally prior to the March begins at the Four Freedoms Monument with sign making, speakers and more. Then participates will march less than one mile to the Civic Center.

No pre-registration required. Community groups are welcome.

Community youth are invited to submit works of art that reflects love not hate. Art can be submitted in various forms (i.e. Photographs, paintings, video, sculptures, etc.) from October 14th to November 12th at CMOE.

All youth-serving organizations affiliated with schools, athletic teams/school groups,nonprofits, religious organizations, and other community groups, as well as individual families, are invited to participated in both the Children’s March of Evansville and the Love Not Hate Expressions Art Exhibit.

