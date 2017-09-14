In the Community: LoveIt EVV Magazine Launch

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with LoveIt EVV magazine.

LoveIt is getting ready to launch its quarterly issue on October 19th.

The issue is titled Don’t Lose Your Fire. And it is considered the Leading Ladies Issue. This is where the magazine board selects women from the community who are doing amazing things and featuring them in the issue and at the launch.

LoveIt EVV is also holding its first ever speed-dating event. “Love it or Leave it” is on September 27th at Bru Burger. It will be hosted by Claire of Hot 96 and Courtney of Y&E.

If you’re single, head to the LoveIt EVV website and apply to be a candidate. Applications are accepted until Monday.

