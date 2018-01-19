In The Community: Love It! EVV Launches New Initiative In New Year

Love It! EVV is an area online publication and in the new year the magazine has a new initiative. Love It! EVV is taking on what it’s dubbed “The City Takeover.”

Founding Editor Kana Brown and Casey Chambers joined 44News morning anchor Lauren Leslie to discuss the new initiative. The ladies say a new year is a great time to have a new outlook. That’s why Love It! EVV is having local creatives “takeover” the magazine blog and Instagram to show the city from their own eyes.

