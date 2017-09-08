Home Indiana In the Community: Loan Funding Available for New Evansville Businesses September 8th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

A City of Evansville program says it has extra money to give away. The loan fund is the EDA revolving loan fund created in conjunction with the city’s Economic Development Administration. The city says the program will put $870,000 left over from a previous plan toward potential commercial uses.

The focus for redevelopment is the city’s Promise Zone — a designated area which has a greater need for jobs and new economic activity.

The City of Evansville says the program will make funds available to existing businesses looking to expand, new business startups and others.

For more information and guidelines, contact the Indiana Small Business Development Center Southwest.

