In the Community: Lions Arts and Craft Festival

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Henderson Lions Club for all the details on the annual Lions Arts and Crafts Festival. It kicks off this weekend at Aubobon State Park in Henderson from 10AM – 4PM, October 7th and 8th.

The Henderson Lions netted about $10,000 last year from the festival. And money stays in the community to purchase eyeglasses and for eye surgeries for those who cannot afford them, eye screening for local school children and to support other worthy causes.

Once again, you can expect to find a wide variety of booths making and selling handcrafted items, a number of food booths selling everything from corn dogs to funnel cakes and chicken to pork burgers, a Kids Zone play area for the children, featuring pumpkin painting and inflatables. The weekend also includes the Henderson Lions world famous Lemon Shake up Booth.

Some of the crafts are handmade quilts, soap and candles, re-purposed furniture, hand-forged iron work, hand- woven baskets, placemats and towels, stained glass mosaics, bullet jewelry, coin jewelry, oil paintings and wood toys.

There is a $5.00 fee for parking.

