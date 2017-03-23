Home Kentucky Community Lines the Streets to See Bishop McRaith’s Body Pass in a Procession March 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro community members line the streets to see Bishop John Jeremiah McRaith’s body pass in a procession. The body was transported in a special way, and the bishop’s friends say it fits McRaith’s personality perfectly.

Owensboro community members lining the streets to pay respect to Bishop John Jeremiah McRaith. His friends say he was very involved in the Owensboro community. Fr. Joseph Mills said, “I think everybody thought they had a unique relationship. He was a wonderful man – a great Shepard for all of us.”

A procession for the bishop traveled through Owensboro Thursday, passing by the Owensboro Catholic High School. Students gathered outside to witness the bishop pass. Mills said, “it was a wonderful tribute to him and i think Catholics specifically but not Catholics as well to have been known in the community and it’s a tribute for him to have this kind of send off.”

Bishop McRaith’s body was transported in a unique way on a tractor-pulled wagon. John Calhoun said, “That’s exactly how he was. You would see him out and about driving his tractor around or working on his farm. He was just a really down to earth person.”

The bishop’s friends say this kind of send off fit McRaith’s personality. Mills said, “He had lots of fun with the tractor and the wagon pulling people around there. At Mt. St. Joseph the annual picnic for the sisters he would take the tractor and trailer and just take loads of kids and ride them around the picnic grounds.”

Many community members gathered around st. Stephen cathedral to witness the bishop arrive. Calhoun said, “He loved the people he was just so friendly with everybody he ever met and that’s just the kind of person he was. He wanted to visit with everybody one more time.”

There’s a public visitation for the Bishop at St. Stephen Cathedral until 8 p.m.

