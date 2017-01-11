Home Indiana Evansville Community Leaders Wear Pink Wigs For Breast Cancer Awareness January 11th, 2017 Amanda Chodnicki Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

If you see Mayor Lloyd Winnecke out and about this month, you may see him sporting a fashionable, pink fohawk.

He isn’t just doing this for fun. He is doing it for a reason.

He is one of 10 community leaders participating in the Komen BigWigs fundraiser, meant to raise awareness and money for breast cancer.

“I mean we just reached out to some people in the community that we thought might have been interested and who have been supportive of Komen in the past and yes, they said, ‘Hey we’re on board…anything to do with awareness, where people ask questions and to help raise money,'” Komen Evansville Executive Director Sheila Seiler said.

The fundraiser ends on February 5.

If you would like to donate on behalf of on of the BigWigs, you can click this link.

Photo credit: Mark Fischer

Comments

comments