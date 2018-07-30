Home Indiana Evansville Community Leaders Discuss Grant Proposals For Trolley Service July 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Board of Commissioners discussed the trolley service during a meeting Monday. Community leaders discussed a grants committee recommendation to support the trolley of Evansville districts for $5,000 for the rest of the year.

According to their agenda, they also discussed $1,500 for the project for the first quarter of next year. Both grants were approved, EVCB Executive Director Joe Taylor at the Visitor’s Bureau is excited about the project.

“One of the things we certainly want to do is to market the trolley more, call visitors attention to it. This is the first year of operations, I think it will only continue to grow as it proceeds down the road,” says Taylor.

Taylor says they hope people continue to use the trolley service to get around downtown.

