In The Community: Larry Caplan Talks Christmas Tree Critters

Twas the night before Christmas, When all through the house, Many creatures were stirring, All smaller than a mouse.

We went in the community today with Master Gardener and certified Arborist Larry Caplan.

Larry’s topic has a Christmas theme as he highlights the common critters that could be living within your live Christmas trees.

Three of the critters Larry says to look out for are Praying Mantis, Pine Bark Beetle, and Pine Sawfly.

These bugs gravitate towards live, indoor trees due to the warmth they provide. If not spotted quickly, the bugs will begin to nest and multiply.

Larry says the bugs won’t injure household furniture or the trees, but many people consider them to be unwanted guests in their home.

Larry suggests using a small vacuum to rid your home of these pests or wisp them away to the outdoors.

