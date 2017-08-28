In the Community: Labor Day Festival

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details about Indiana’s 131st Labor Day Celebration.

The celebration is Sept. 1-4, 2017 at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton, Indiana.

The celebration is the third oldest celebration in nation. It started by a combination of labor unions, businesses and civic organizations. And the event is a call for solidarity to all local unions to gather on Labor Day in honor of all working men and women.

Other events include the Queen pageant, Moto cross on Friday night, the truck and tractor pull on Saturday night and a demolition derby on Sunday night.

There is also free parking, free admission and free riders.

For more information click here.

