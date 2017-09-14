In the Community: Jazz and Wine Festival

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for the Jazz and Wine Festival in downtown Evansville.

The event includes three stages with 12 jazz bands, 14 wineries and 13 restaurants.

The event is organized by the Evansville Philharmonic Guild.

The Jazz and Wine Festival is Saturday, Sept 16th from 4pm until 11pm.

It is taking place at the Civic Center Plaza and Old National Events Plaza at 9th and Locust Streets.

This is a 21 and up event. Tickets are 25 in advance and 30 dollars at the gate. For tickets and more information click here.

