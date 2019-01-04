Home Indiana Community Input Wanted in Newburgh Community Pool Survey January 4th, 2019 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Residents of Newburgh now have chance to have their voices heard regarding desires and necessities for the town.

As part of a study, by the University of Southern Indiana, officials of the town say they want to better understand the current pool needs and desires for the residents in and surrounding the Town of Newburgh.

“The 45-year-old Newburgh Community Pool officially closed its doors last spring after subzero temperatures caused major damage to the outer concrete walls. As stewards of your tax dollars, your community leaders would like your input on rebuilding this amenity for the community and future generations to come,” says Christy Powell, Town Manager.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.

