Community Input Sought For Superintendent Search Process

One tri-state school corporation is asking for input from the community about the search for a new superintendent. The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is in the process of selecting a superintendent to replace Owens Saylor after he retires June 30, 2017.

Parents, staff and members of the community are asked to take part in an anonymous survey to share their thoughts about what characteristics are most important in a superintendent.

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators administered the surveys and will compile the results. The survey is open and will close Saturday, February 11th at 5 p.m.

To fill out the survey, visit DCPS Superintendent Survey.

Paper copies are also available by contacting DCPS public information officer Lora Wimsatt 270-852-7000 or by writing to contact@dcps.org

More information can be found at DCPS district website.

