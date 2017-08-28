In the Community: HydroFEST 2017

44News This Morning Goes Inside the Community to get details on all things 2017 Hydrofest.

Hydrofest is happening Labor Day weekend from September 1-3 on the Ohio River in Evansville.

The 1.25 mile Ohio River racecourse features world class automotive powered hydroplanes capable of reaching speeds over 170 mph! More than 40 race teams from across America and Canada will compete for the American Powerboat Association’s North American championships.

Wristbands are available for advance sales at the Evansville Museum, SWIRCA and the Visitors Center.

