Community Holds Candlelight Vigil for Missing Girl

The Greenville Community held a Candlelight Vigil Friday night to raise awareness for a missing teenager. Flyers were handed out to all those in attendance.

Authorities continue their search for 15-year-old Jenna Fitzhugh, marking it the second full day authorities have searched. Police released new information earlier today saying that Fitzhugh left her phone and a suicide note behind.

Her uncle says she was your typical teenage girl.

“The last thing we have been told there still just looking,” said Troy Fitzhugh, “trying to find any trace. They have her cellphone. They are trying to find anything on social media anything like that physical evidence what happened to her.”

So far in the investigation there have been no credible leads and now the FBI has been asked to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police Directly.

There is also a “Bring Jenna Home” Facebook where you can text or call anonymously.

Comments

comments