Community Hero Donation Drive

Goodwill and Showplace Cinemas are teaming up to help give back before folks see the new Spider-Man film.

They are letting folks become community heroes by putting out Goodwill drop off bins outside Showplace Cinema East in Evansville and the Showplace in Jasper.

Goodwill is accepting everything but chemicals, old TV’s and mattresses.

Goodwill Employee, Jeff Main says, “The International Goodwill has a relationship with the Spider-man movie and that’s how this was initiated basically what we’re trying to do is raise awareness and what Goodwill does and how we help people in the community.”

Goodwill will continue to accept donations in both locations tomorrow from 12P.M. to 4P.M.

