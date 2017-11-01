In the Community: Henderson Art Hop

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for all the details on the upcoming 9th Annual Art Hop in Henderson.

Downtown Henderson Partnership Interim Director Greg Gibson says this event features 11 pop-up galleries with over 50 Tri-State area artists.

This is the ninth and biggest year yet for this annual art event. Those who come can admire and purchase original works of art while enjoying complimentary food, beverages, and live entertainment courtesy of the downtown Henderson partnership.

The free event is Friday November 3rd from 5PM-9PM in downtown Henderson.

For more information, contact the Downtown Henderson Partnership at 270.827.0016 or www.downtownhenderson.org.

