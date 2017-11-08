In the Community: GustellaCPR for Diversity in Local Business

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with a consulting firm making waves in the city of Evansville with some shocking numbers when it comes to diversity and inclusion for local businesses.

Sebree Consulting has developed GustellaCPR. It is an innovative process and software designed to achieve meaningful business Inclusion among Small, Minority, Veteran, and Women owned businesses. The CPR in the name stands for Connect, Procure, and Report.

The firm says the timing was right as it coincided with the “E is for Everyone” campaign. All very important elements in the business inclusion space.

Sebree Consulting and GustellaCPR is laser focused on building capacity among minority, veteran, and woman owned businesses. The firm promises a vast corporate experience and Supplier Diversity background that sets it apart to deliver real solutions for business inclusion.

Consultants say the new process is really about the sustainability of our city and region.

For more information or to fill out a customer request form visit the GustellaCPR website.

