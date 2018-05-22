In the Community: Grilling Season with Great Harvest Bread Co.

Grilling is an essential part of any cookout, but the perfect platter also features savory dishes and delightful desserts.

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Evansville-based chef Katie Riney from Great Harvest Bread Co.

She offers several unique and delicious items to serve at your next cookout.

Red, White and Blueberry Bread – Made-from-scratch white bread, filled with cherries, cranberries, white chocolate and blueberries, for the perfect, patriotic summer treat.

Cheddar Garlic Hamburger Buns – Create a flavorful twist on a classic burger, by topping it with these gourmet, savory hamburger buns.

Savannah Bars – Enjoy a cobbler/fruit bar dessert combination, made with whole grain flour, rolled oats and a coconut pastry crust, topped with fresh fruit, including strawberries, blueberries and/or peaches.

Lemon Bars – Pucker up! The perfect combination of sweet and tangy flavor makes this summer dessert irresistible.

Comments

comments