In the Community: Great Evansville Cleanup

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Keep Evansville Beautiful for the upcoming Great Evansville Cleanup.

It is happening Saturday, April 7th from 9AM – 11AM. The event includes over a hundred volunteers across Evansville. And it is the biggest litter cleanup event of the year.

Cleanup areas include Garvin, Howell, Lorraine, Wesselman, Vann-Pollack, Tepe, and Lamasco. There are a few groups that want to clean up their own neighborhoods. And another group will be cleaning up the Riverfront Plaza Downtown.

The event will provide gloves, trash bags and waters for all volunteers.

There will also be a limited number of shirts to pass out at this event!

For more information or to sign up, visit the Keep Evansville Beautiful website or Facebook Page.

