In the Community: Dishes 4 Wishes

44News anchor Veronica DeKett goes Inside the Community with details on the upcoming Dishes 4 Wishes event. Its taking place Saturday, March 16th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Ivy Room at SWIRCA

The event is in support of granting wishes to Tri-state children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses. Attendees can enjoy delicious food and drinks for a great cause.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets can be picked up by calling the Granted office at (812) 425-9474. More information can be found on our website at www.GrantedTriState.org

