In the Community: Granted Dishes 4 Wishes

44News This Morning Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community with details on the upcoming “Dishes 4 Wishes” event.

It’s taking place on Saturday April 15th from 7pm-11pm at Ivy Room at SWIRCA.

The event is in support of granting wishes to Tri-state children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses. At the event guests can sample desserts, wine, and beer and vote for their favorites. There will also be a local band called Tailgate Revival. Several wish children and their families will there. There is also a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be picked up at Smith and Butterfield on Lynch Road, HireLevel on Green River Road, or by calling the Granted office at (812) 425-9474. More information can be found on our website at www.GrantedTriState.org.

Comments

comments