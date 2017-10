44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with local gospel recording artist Brookelle Bailey.

She’s from Evansville, and she has a new album and community concert coming up.

The album release party is Saturday, November 4th at 6:30PM.

It is taking place at Church of the Harvest at 7825 Oak Hill Road in Evansville.

It’s free and open to the public. For more information click here.

