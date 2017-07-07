44News | Evansville, IN

In the Community: Goodwill Community Hero Donation Drive

July 7th, 2017 44News This Morning

The movie Spiderman: Homecoming is here! 44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Evansville Goodwill.

The organization is holding a Community Hero Donation Drive in connection with the movie release.

Goodwill is accepting all types of donations, except chemicals, old tvs, and mattresses/box springs.

The Community Hero Donation drive kicks off Friday at Showplace Cinemas East and the Princeton location.

Drop off your donations all weekend long on Friday from 3pm – 7pm, Saturday from 2pm – 6pm, and Sunday from 12pm – 4pm.

