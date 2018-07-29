Community Gives Helping Hand On Henderson Mural

It was all hands on deck for the Henderson Community as the final touches were made on the “Discover Your Nature” mural.

Artist Leah Tumerman had finished the mural, but needed to add layers of sealant to keep the painting in its best shape.

Members of the community began showing up around 9:30 to help with the sealant and all Tumerman asked them to bring was their paint brushes.

Tumerman also received a key to the city earlier this week for bringing the community together while working on her project.

