In the Community: Girl Scouts Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon

44News at Noon goes Inside the Community with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana for the organization’s first ever Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon.

The event is taking place on March 16th at 11:30am at Tropicana in downtown Evansville.

The event will be a time to honor Gold Award Girl Scouts and other outstanding females making a positive difference.

The event also highlight’s this year’s Woman of Distinction Dr. Linda Bennett.

The registration deadline has been extended to March 14th.

Tickets are $45 dollars.

For more information click here.

Comments

comments