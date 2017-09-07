Home Indiana Evansville Community Generosity & Giving Continues For Hurricane Harvey Victims September 7th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

The graciousness and generosity of the Evansville and tri-state community continues. Thursday afternoon two Evansville Police officers received a check on behalf of Cypress Creek EMS based in Houston, Texas. The two officers who received the check just returned to Evansville Tuesday night from volunteering to help first responders in Houston.

North football presented a $1,100 check saying it is just one percent of their overall goal. North Junior High and High School football teams will be taking up monetary donations to send directly to Cypress Creek EMS in Houston. Cypress Creek is the group Evansville Police worked with following Hurricane Harvey.

That team is back home from the life changing trip. Officer Lenny Reed who spearheaded the volunteer effort says the community pulling together to help people he considers family is overwhelming, “They are slowly trying to rebuild, this is going to have a huge impact for them and will get their first responders back on their feet so they can do what we do here, which is serve and protect.”

North Football set a $100,000 goal. Donations will be collected throughout the season at games. All donations will go to Cypress Creek EMS.

