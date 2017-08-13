44News | Evansville, IN

Community Gathers For Love Not Hate Rally

August 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville transformed into the United Nations on Sunday, with members of many different faiths, genders, and races gathering together. They came together for the Rally for Love, Not Hate, Not Racism: E Really is for Everyone. The event was put together hastily after local faith leaders saw the images from Charlottesville where the Unite the Right rally brought together white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a violent clash with anti-protestors.

Those who put on the Evansville event knew that they would have a good reaction from the community. While at the Charlottesville rally people were saying hateful messages, in Evansville the new slogan is all about inclusion. Many members of the community saw Sunday as a rallying point for the “E is for everyone” slogan.

Jeff Goldberg

Jeff Goldberg

