Home Kentucky Community Forum Shifts to Pension Reform Discussion October 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin stops in Greenville to host a community forum and the conversation quickly turned to pensions.

The talk was supposed to be about economic development and other key issues in the Bluegrass. Instead, it mostly centered on Senate Bill 151, the pension reform, that passed earlier this year as part of a sewer bill.

The legislation isn’t favored by many public workers and has sparked protests. Governor Bevin believes there are good points to the legislation.

“Guaranteed. Financially impossible. Actuarially impossible. For the promise to continue for everyone who is retired, for everyone who is working and for that future employee. If we promise the future employee the same thing you were promised they won’t get it, the people working won’t get it, and the majority of people currently retired depending on how much longer they live won’t get it,” says Bevin.

A lawsuit against the bill claims it was passed without following proper procedures.

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard the case last month and has not issued a ruling on the bill’s future.

Comments

comments