Home Indiana Evansville Community First Health Fair Will Offer Free Health Services, Screenings November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The 25th annual Community First Health Fair will be offering free health services, screenings, flu shots, and more.

More than 25 agencies and health organizations are participating in this event offer an array of free services. Organizers will offer more than a dozen free screenings, services and education on various health topics.

Flu shots, pneumonia and TDAP vaccines will also be available at the fair.

There will also be giveaways, door prizes, smoke detectors, and food for those who attend.

This event will be held on Saturday, November 4th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the CK Newsome Community Center at 100 Walnut Street.

For more information, call ECHO Community Health Care at 812-602-2170.

