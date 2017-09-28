In the Community: Fiesta Evansville

It’s almost time for Fiesta Evansville. The fourth annual event kicks off October 7th-8th.

Fiesta Evansville is the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month and International Diversity Celebration. It features a colorful multicultural parade followed by a celebration of cultures with continuous musical performances on one central stage.

Everything kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 7, with the Fiesta Evansville Cup at Goebel Soccer Park and Sports Complex off North Green River Road.

Things kick off Saturday at 8am and Sunday at Noon with the Parade of Nations.

For more details click here.

