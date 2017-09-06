In the Community: Family Day In the Park

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the upcoming Family Day In the Park in Evansville.

According to its website, Family Day In the Park was created to strengthen the community by promoting family values, providing youth with a healthy environment for building a successful future, and inspiring community pride.

The 19th Annual Family Day In the Park kicks off Saturday, September 9th. Opening ceremony will begin that Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The gospel festival will again be held the evening before on September 9th. New this year, the Fairways and Fellowship golf tourney will be on Thursday, September 7th at Cambridge Golf Course in Evansville.

