In the Community: Fall Festival Amateur Hour Tryouts

We are Going Inside the Community with the West Side Nut Club. It is almost time for the 96th Annual Fall Festival.

And Amateur Hour tryouts kickoff Wednesday and Thursday at Mater Dei High School. Amateur Hour began in the early 1950`s and is still going strong today. The West Side Nut Club expects to have over 120 acts tryout.

Around 80 acts will be selected by the Amateur Hour Committee and will participate in the Festival Amateur Hour, Monday through Thursday. The top acts of each evening will participate in the Amateur Hour Finals which is held on Friday, October 6th.

This year the Fall Festival is October 2-7.

For more information click here.

Comments

comments