In the Community: EVSC Options Fair

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details about the EVSC Options Fair taking place on October 11th.

Wednesday’s Options Fair is mainly for eighth graders and their families. And they have an opportunity to learn more about the innovative options available in the EVSC.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center at 1901 Lynch Road.

The EVSC’s innovative options include five half-day programs: international baccalaureate diploma programme; Randall T. Shepard leadership & law academy; medical professions academy; early college high school as well as the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center. Other options include New Tech Institute and EVSC Virtual Academy.

There will be informational booths and each program will give a 20 minute presentation.

