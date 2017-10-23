In the Community: EVSC Early College High School

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the EVSC Early College High School. It is holding two open houses later this week.

The school is designed for students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and an associate degree or 60 hours toward a bachelor’s degree. Last year 22 out of 28 seniors earned an associate degree.

Open houses for the Early College High School are Thursday Oct. 26th at 6PM and Saturday Oct. 28th at 10AM.

Both are taking place at the Ivy Tech Community College on North First Avenue in the Vectren Auditorium.

For more information and to fill out an application click here.

