In the Community: Evansville Shimmy Mob

44News This Morning goes In the Community with the ladies behind the Evansville Shimmy Mob. Evansville Shimmy Mob will be performing on Saturday, May 12th to raise funds for Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

This is in honor of World Bellydance Day. Thirty local dancers will perform the same dance that is being danced around the world all on the same day. To celebrate the day and to raise awareness and funds for domestic abuse shelters, Evansville Shimmy Mob will conduct pop-up performances at the following areas:

– Barnes and Nobles on Lincoln at 12:00pm

– Lens Crafters in Eastland Mall at 12:30pm

– Bud’s Harley Davidson on Morgan at 1:00pm

– Pet Food Center on Green River Rd at 1:30pm

Evansville Shimmy Mob has participated since 2013 and has raised $4,000+ for Albion.

