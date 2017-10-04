44News | Evansville, IN

In the Community: Evansville Promise Launches New Website

October 4th, 2017 Evansville

44News goes Inside the Community with Evansville Promise for details on its new Promise Zone website.

Director Silas Matchem says the new site will help provide information on about the staff, grants and how to get involved in the process.

It also provides insight on some of the community partnerships within Evansville Promise.

Users can see information on new projects, funding for projects, information on each of the work groups and group contact information.

Visit the new site here.

