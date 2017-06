44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community with details about the upcoming Tri-State Alliance Pride Picnic.

June is Pride Month. And the 38th annual TSA Pride Picnic Sunday, June 25th at Burdette Park. It’s from 5pm until 8pm.

This includes a family-friendly drag show and live music from Angel Rhodes, The Honey Vines and Lacey Chaddock.

