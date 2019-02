44Morning chats with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke about the accomplishments that the Evansville Land Bank has made in the city.

Over the past three years, the Evansville Land Bank has worked to clear over 100 blighted structures from the area making room for new developments including Garfield Commons, Garvin Lofts, and Carpenter Court.

Next clean-up is March 2nd from 9 to 11 a.m. Vann-Pollack Park Area.

Comments

comments