44News This Morning Goes Inside the Community with details on the upcoming Evansville Kidney Walk.

It’s taking place at 11am Saturday May 20th at Old National Bank on Main Street.

The walk is organized by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

There will also be kidney health risk assessment during the the walk.

To learn more and to participate, you can call 800.382.9971 or visit www.kidneyindiana.org.

